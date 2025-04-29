Bilawal opposes suspension of Simla Agreement, warns India against continued intransigence

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he personally opposes the suspension of the Simla Agreement and other bilateral treaties with India, but warned that continued Indian intransigence could force Pakistan to review all such commitments.

“Bilateral and international treaties are the foundations of diplomacy, and I am personally not in favor of breaking such commitments, as India has done. However, if India continues its intransigence, all bilateral agreements could come under review,” Bilawal said during an interview on Aaj News program “Spotlight with host Muneeza Jahangir.”

Emphasising that dialogue remains the only solution, Bilawal said India must engage constructively if it genuinely seeks to end terrorism.

He highlighted the role of non-state actors in destabilising the region and called for a joint Pakistan-India mechanism to tackle the challenge.

Commenting on the Pahalgam attack, Bilawal demanded a neutral inquiry and warned that India’s refusal would damage its international credibility.

Bilawal also denounced India’s alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them illegal and unprecedented, even during previous wars. He accused India of attempting to link water issues with the Kashmir dispute to cover its weak legal position.

The PPP chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism across the region and noted that Pakistan has consistently sought dialogue, while India has repeatedly avoided meaningful engagement.

He further said the PPP has conveyed a clear message of support to the government in the face of recent provocations and urged the media to avoid inflaming tensions.

Bilawal also accused India of scapegoating Muslims and Pakistan to divert attention from domestic challenges, warning that its legal position on Kashmir and water issues remains fragile.

The former foreign minister also welcomed former US President Donald Trump’s remarks supporting dialogue between Pakistan and India, calling them an endorsement of Pakistan’s long-standing diplomatic stance.