AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wells Fargo nears full regulatory relief as CFPB lifts consent order

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 07:45pm

Wells Fargo cleared its twelfth consent order since 2019 and moved closer to fixing longstanding regulatory issues that have kept the bank under an asset cap of $1.95 trillion.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the top U.S. consumer watchdog, has lifted a 2018 consent order related to the lender’s compliance risk management, Wells Fargo said on Monday.

A similar consent order that the bank had entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, another top regulator, was lifted in February.

“Today’s termination, along with the recent closure of other consent orders, demonstrates that we have completed much of our common risk and control infrastructure work,” Wells CEO Charlie Scharf said.

The bank’s shares rose nearly 1% to $70.29.

Consent orders are enforcement actions involving a fine or specific directive to address an issue.

Wells Fargo says tech banking team grew by 20% over past year

Wells Fargo’s regulatory issues came under the spotlight after a fake accounts scandal that erupted in 2016, leading to intense scrutiny and billions in fines.

Since 2018, the bank has also operated under a U.S. Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap, one of the most severe penalties available to regulators, which bars it from growing its balance sheet beyond $1.95 trillion until its problems are fixed.

The asset cap could be lifted as soon as the second quarter, given the pace of progress this year and the U.S. administration’s push for looser banking regulation, RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy said.

Efforts to regain compliance have sparked recent optimism among investors. The bank has resolved six consent orders this year, and two are pending.

“With both the OCC and the CFPB now apparently comfortable with Wells Fargo’s compliance risk management, we view the forward progress as a good sign,” Piper Sandler analysts said.

Wells Fargo

Comments

200 characters

Wells Fargo nears full regulatory relief as CFPB lifts consent order

Pakistan stocks retreat after positive start, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,400 points lower

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

China urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ over Kashmir

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

Fuel truck explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Pakistan rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Read more stories