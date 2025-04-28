AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
World

Migrant boat sink off Tunisia with at least eight dead, 29 rescued

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 04:57pm

TUNIS: Tunisia’s coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country’s coast as it sailed towards Europe, a security official told Reuters, adding that 29 other people were rescued.

The boat sank in waters off the city of Abwabed near Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Nine migrants found dead off Turkiye after boat sinks: coast guard

Search operations were underway for possible missing persons, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli, an official in the national guard.

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a major departure point for both Tunisians and others in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

