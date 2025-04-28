AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.73%)
CPHL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-5.2%)
FCCL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.28%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.31%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
HUBC 137.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.29%)
MLCF 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.79%)
OGDC 207.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.97%)
PAEL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-6.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.55%)
POWER 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.49%)
PPL 160.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.1%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.49%)
PTC 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.6%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.59 (-7.41%)
SSGC 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.03%)
SYM 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
TRG 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.93%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields edge up as traders await economic data

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 03:05pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bonds edged higher on Monday, as the unusual absence of US tariff-related headlines left investors waiting for direction from economic data due later in the week.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose nearly 2 basis points to 2.49%, but was still near the lower end of its recent range.

US data will be in focus, with PCE inflation and GDP numbers due Wednesday, and nonfarm payrolls for April on Friday.

Investors will inspect the data for evidence of the economic hit they expect from the disruption and uncertainty caused by tariffs, though this week’s batch could be a little soon.

Euro zone bond yields rise, Ukraine in focus

In Europe, inflation data will be published, including in Spain on Tuesday, and Germany, France and Italy on Wednesday.

A higher-than-expected print could cause investors to reassess expectations the European Central Bank will continue cutting interest rates to support the European economy, though, barring a major surprise, the US data will likely be the main focus.

Italy’s 10-year yield was flat at 3.59%, and Germany’s rate-sensitive two-year yield nudged up 1 bp to 1.75%.

Euro zone government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone yields edge up as traders await economic data

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Read more stories