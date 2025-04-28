AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.73%)
FCCL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.71%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.94%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.8%)
PTC 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.29%)
SEARL 86.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.9%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.59%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,379 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,499 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.18%)
World

Vladimir Putin lauds North Korean troops ‘feat’ in helping regain territory in Kursk

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2025 12:46pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the “feat” of Pyongyang’s troops in helping wrest back the area held by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region.

“The Korean friends acted, guided by the sentiments of solidarity, justice and real camaraderie,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

“We appreciate it a lot and are deeply grateful to comrade Kim Jong Un personally… and the North Korean people”.

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov on Saturday hailed the “heroism” of the North Korean soldiers, who he said “provided significant assistance in defeating the group of Ukrainian armed forces”.

North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails ‘heroes’

North Korea on Monday confirmed for the first time it had deployed troops to Russia, with state news agency KCNA reporting that Pyongyang’s soldiers helped Moscow reclaim territory in Kursk.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies had long reported that Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 soldiers to help in Kursk last year.

Vladimir Putin Russia Kim Jong Un Ukraine Kursk region

