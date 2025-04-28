AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
World

Yemen’s Houthi TV say 68 bodies recovered after US strike on Saada

Reuters Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 01:39pm

DUBAI: Sixty-eight bodies were recovered in Yemen and 47 others were wounded after a U.S strike on Saada hit a detention centre hosting African migrants, Yemen’s Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on Monday.

Saada is a Houthi stronghold that has also been previously targeted in U.S. strikes.

Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

According to Yemen’s ministry of the interior, the detention center was housing 115 African migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified military operations targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces, conducting the deadliest strike thus far earlier this month on a fuel terminal on the Red Sea that killed at least 74 people.

Washington has pledged to continue its attacks on the Houthis until they cease assaults on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis, who have seized significant territory in Yemen over the past decade, have launched numerous drone and missile attacks on Red Sea vessels since November 2023, claiming they are targeting ships associated with Israel in support of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

Iran Yemen MENA Houthis Yemen Houthis Houthi rebels

