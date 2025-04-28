AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.84%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
PTC 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.15%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,400 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 35,512 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.14%)
China’s first-quarter gold consumption falls 6% to 290.492 metric tons

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 11:42am

SHANGHAI: China’s gold consumption fell 5.96% year-on-year to 290.492 tons in the first quarter of 2025 as high gold prices continued to curb demand for gold jewellery, the China Gold Association said on Monday.

The rise in gold prices has led to a shift in consumer behaviour, with traditional gold products such as gold ornaments and jewellery giving way to gold bars and coins as a means of investment.

Gold jewellery consumption slumped 26.85% year-on-year to 134.531 tons during the first quarter, while consumption for gold bars and coins surged 29.81% to 138.018 tons, driven by investors seeking safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility.

Gold sinks over 1% as easing US-China tensions curb safe-haven demand

China’s domestic gold production rose 1.49% year-on-year to 87.243 tons in the first quarter of 2025.

Including gold produced from imported materials, which totalled 53.587 tons, China’s total gold output reached 140.830 tons in the first quarter, up 1.18% from a year earlier.

