AIRLINK 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
BOP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
CPHL 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
HUBC 141.38 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.43%)
HUMNL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
MLCF 70.20 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.06%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.3%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PPL 164.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.39%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
PTC 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
SEARL 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
SSGC 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,336 Increased By 9.8 (0.08%)
BR30 36,990 Increased By 187.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 116,590 Increased By 1121 (0.97%)
KSE30 35,943 Increased By 380.5 (1.07%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold sinks over 1% as easing US-China tensions curb safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:21am

Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Monday as easing U.S.-China trade tensions boosted investors’ risk appetite and dented demand for safe-haven assets such as bullion, while a stronger dollar also piled on the pressure.

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $3,272.89 an ounce, as of 0220 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.4% to $3,283.70.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.3% against a basket of currencies, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

“It’s probably fair to say that financial markets and risk-assets in particular are feeling slightly better about the tariff picture now compared to the frantic first week in April,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“Comments last week from the White House have fuelled optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal may eventuate, which has caused safe haven demand for assets such as gold to subside.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has said talks on tariffs were taking place with China. The Trump administration signalled openness last week to de-escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has raised fears of recession.

On Friday, China exempted some U.S. imports from its steep tariffs, though China quickly knocked down Trump’s assertion that negotiations were underway.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainties, thrives in a low interest rate environment.

Meanwhile, many participants in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings said Trump’s administration was still conflicted in its demands from trading partners hit with his sweeping tariffs.

Gold extends gains on Fed rate cut, but heads for weekly fall

Key data releases this week include the job openings report on Tuesday, U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures on Wednesday, and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

These reports may provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Among other metals, spot silver dropped 1.2% to $32.70 an ounce, platinum eased 0.6% at $965.70 and palladium lost 1% to $939.00.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold sinks over 1% as easing US-China tensions curb safe-haven demand

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Read more stories