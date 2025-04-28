CCI halts controversial canal projects, mandates provincial consensus on water infrastructure

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday formally endorsed the federal government’s policy requiring unanimous provincial agreement before initiating any new canal projects, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an emergency 52nd session of the CCI at the Prime Minister’s House, where all four provincial chief ministers unanimously condemned India’s “unilateral, illegal and irresponsible actions” regarding water sharing in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

CCI sends strong message to India over water dispute

The high-level council, serving as the constitutional forum for inter-provincial harmony, delivered a blistering rebuke to New Delhi: “Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible nation, but we know well how to defend ourselves.”

“In case of suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and obstruction of Pakistan’s water share, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its water interests,” the forum asserted.

The statement came amid growing tensions over India’s alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The council declared that the “federal government has decided that no new canals will be built without mutual understanding from CCI. It has been decided that the federal government will not move further until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces.”

The ruling effectively suspends the controversial February 7, 2024, ECNEC approval for canal construction and voids IRSA’s January 2024 water availability certificate, both now returned for reconsideration.

The Planning Division and IRSA were directed to “ensure consultation with all stakeholders, in the interest of national cohesion.”

Emphasizing constitutional obligations, the CCI noted: “Water rights of all provinces are enshrined in the Water Apportionment Accord-1991 and Water Policy-2018.”

To operationalize this, a new committee with federal and provincial representation will draft a long-term agriculture and water management roadmap.

The CCI’s statement stressed: “Concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders.”

Recognizing water as “one of the most precious commodities,” the council framed its decision as safeguarding both Pakistan’s food security and inter-provincial harmony.

The PM Office reiterated that all future infrastructure plans must align with the “consensus documents” governing water sharing.

The verdict represents a victory for provincial rights advocates but delays critical irrigation projects amid worsening climate stresses. With the new committee’s formation, however, stakeholders hope to break years of deadlock through structured dialogue.

The meeting, summoned by PM Shehbaz, addressed the ongoing debate over the suspension of the controversial canal project on the Indus River.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had earlier confirmed the agenda, highlighting the urgent need to resolve the inter-provincial dispute that has strained relations between Sindh and Punjab.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for May 2. However, Memon announced today the meeting was called on the request of the Sindh government.

The chief ministers of all four provinces have been invited to participate in the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Science and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal will also attend the meeting.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz said the government is pausing the key canal irrigation project, adding that no new canals will be built until a special committee formed to address concerns on the project reaches a consensus.

The premier made the announcement during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord is a significant agreement that controls the distribution of water from the Indus River across all provinces of Pakistan.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has the accountability of applying this water accordingly and addressing any disputes that arise in connection with it.

Meanwhile, sit-in protests and shutter-down strikes continued in different cities of Sindh against the six controversial canals issue.