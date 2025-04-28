Futures spread narrows by 492 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread narrowed by 492 basis points, closing at 5.68 percent on the final trading day of the week ending April 25, 2025, compared to 10.61 percent in the previous week.

Trading activity on the futures counter surged, with average daily volumes rising by 189.2 percent to 339.03 million shares, up from 117 million shares a week earlier.

Similarly, the average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 120 percent, reaching Rs 20.61 billion compared to Rs 9.37 billion in the preceding week.

