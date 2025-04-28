Alumni Association of GCUH Karachi office-bearers elected

KARACHI: The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter) recently held its elections, announcing Jahangir Ahmed as the newly elected Vice President and Amin Yousuf as the Secretary. The Election Committee Chairman, Hassan Imam Siddiqui, formally declared the winning candidates.

Notably, the position of Secretary saw Amin Yousuf elected unopposed, as no other candidate submitted nomination papers for the role by the deadline. This resulted in Yousuf and his entire panel being declared successful without contest.

Other key members elected to the Executive Council include Faheem Qureshi as Treasurer, Naseem Ahmed Khan as Joint Secretary, and Syed Shahid Aleem, Syed Muhammad Shakib, Muhammad Akram Qaimkhani, Syed Abid Hussain, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh, and Athar Ali as members.

Following the announcement, the newly elected Secretary, Amin Yousuf, expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the Election Committee, Hassan Imam Siddiqui, as well as Farooq Arshi, Rehan Muhammad Khan, Asif Khan, and Ahmed Hassan for their efforts in ensuring a smooth and successful election process. The newly formed body is expected to actively contribute to the alumni network and foster stronger connections among the graduates of Government College University Hyderabad residing in Karachi.

