AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-04-28

Why not fix it?

Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 06:23am

EDITORIAL: It’s rare for a sitting minister to publicly acknowledge the scale of corruption within a state institution. Yet, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent admission that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) suffers from corruption that is more rampant than what exists in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is both startling and, in its own way, commendable. Such candour about systemic graft is uncommon in Pakistan’s political landscape, where denial and deflection often take precedence over transparency.

Asif’s remarks, highlighting that the national economy is being deprived of trillions of rupees due to rampant looting at KPT, shed light on the deep-rooted issues plaguing our state institutions. By stating that even the FBR, whose corruption levels are legendary, cannot compete with the extent of losses at KPT, he underscores the severity of the situation.

However, while this admission is a step towards transparency, it also raises pertinent questions about accountability and action. Khawaja Asif is not a newcomer to the corridors of power; he has been in the cabinet every time his party has been in government over the years. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to which he belongs, has been at the helm during various periods, providing ample opportunities to initiate reforms and address institutional corruption.

The recurring nature of such revelations suggests a pattern: issues are acknowledged, committees are formed, but tangible reforms remain elusive. Asif mentioned being part of a committee that looked into KPT affairs, yet the outcomes of such committees often remain shrouded in bureaucracy and inaction. The public deserves more than just acknowledgments; they deserve results.

Moreover, the timing of these admissions often coincides with political transitions or crises, leading to skepticism about their sincerity. Is this a genuine attempt to address corruption, or merely a strategic move to shift focus or gain political mileage? The lack of sustained follow-through in the past makes it imperative for current leaders to back their words with decisive actions.

Reforming institutions like KPT requires more than just identifying problems; it demands a comprehensive overhaul of systems, accountability mechanisms, and a culture that deters malpractice. This includes digitising operations to reduce human discretion, implementing transparent auditing processes, and ensuring that those found guilty of corruption face consequences, regardless of their position or influence.

Furthermore, there’s a need to foster a culture of meritocracy within these institutions. Appointments based on political affiliations or nepotism have long undermined the efficiency and integrity of public sector organisations. Establishing clear criteria for hiring and promotions, coupled with regular performance evaluations, can pave the way for a more competent and accountable workforce.

Therefore, while minister Asif’s acknowledgment of the issues at KPT is a commendable departure from the norm, it must serve as a catalyst for genuine reform. The government, especially those who have been part of the system for decades, must take concrete steps to rectify these longstanding issues. The time for mere admissions has passed; what Pakistan needs now is action, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption from its institutions.

After all, we all know most of the problems. But we’ve never seen results; at least not yet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Defence Minister FBR Khawaja Asif KPT corruptio

Comments

200 characters

Why not fix it?

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories