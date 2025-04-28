Why not fix it?

EDITORIAL: It’s rare for a sitting minister to publicly acknowledge the scale of corruption within a state institution. Yet, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent admission that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) suffers from corruption that is more rampant than what exists in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is both startling and, in its own way, commendable. Such candour about systemic graft is uncommon in Pakistan’s political landscape, where denial and deflection often take precedence over transparency.

Asif’s remarks, highlighting that the national economy is being deprived of trillions of rupees due to rampant looting at KPT, shed light on the deep-rooted issues plaguing our state institutions. By stating that even the FBR, whose corruption levels are legendary, cannot compete with the extent of losses at KPT, he underscores the severity of the situation.

However, while this admission is a step towards transparency, it also raises pertinent questions about accountability and action. Khawaja Asif is not a newcomer to the corridors of power; he has been in the cabinet every time his party has been in government over the years. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to which he belongs, has been at the helm during various periods, providing ample opportunities to initiate reforms and address institutional corruption.

The recurring nature of such revelations suggests a pattern: issues are acknowledged, committees are formed, but tangible reforms remain elusive. Asif mentioned being part of a committee that looked into KPT affairs, yet the outcomes of such committees often remain shrouded in bureaucracy and inaction. The public deserves more than just acknowledgments; they deserve results.

Moreover, the timing of these admissions often coincides with political transitions or crises, leading to skepticism about their sincerity. Is this a genuine attempt to address corruption, or merely a strategic move to shift focus or gain political mileage? The lack of sustained follow-through in the past makes it imperative for current leaders to back their words with decisive actions.

Reforming institutions like KPT requires more than just identifying problems; it demands a comprehensive overhaul of systems, accountability mechanisms, and a culture that deters malpractice. This includes digitising operations to reduce human discretion, implementing transparent auditing processes, and ensuring that those found guilty of corruption face consequences, regardless of their position or influence.

Furthermore, there’s a need to foster a culture of meritocracy within these institutions. Appointments based on political affiliations or nepotism have long undermined the efficiency and integrity of public sector organisations. Establishing clear criteria for hiring and promotions, coupled with regular performance evaluations, can pave the way for a more competent and accountable workforce.

Therefore, while minister Asif’s acknowledgment of the issues at KPT is a commendable departure from the norm, it must serve as a catalyst for genuine reform. The government, especially those who have been part of the system for decades, must take concrete steps to rectify these longstanding issues. The time for mere admissions has passed; what Pakistan needs now is action, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption from its institutions.

After all, we all know most of the problems. But we’ve never seen results; at least not yet.

