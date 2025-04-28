AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
New Sabzi Mandi: KE removes 1,200 illegal connections

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: K-Electric’s efforts to tackle electricity theft and defaulters continue. With the help of the law-enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in the New Sabzi and Fruit Mandi areas, removing 1,200 illegal connections (kundas) weighing 2,500 kilograms from K-Electric’s infrastructure. These connections were stealing 110,000 units of electricity every month.

The kunda connections used for electricity theft were installed by bypassing the safety protocols of the network. These illegal connections pose significant risks to KE’s infrastructure and the public. KE is running campaigns aimed at reducing losses and protecting the electricity infrastructure.

Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding, while efforts to reduce losses in high-theft areas are ongoing. Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are the two main factors determining the duration of loadshedding in an area. Areas with lower losses experience little or no loadshedding, highlighting the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely bill payments. K-Electric urges its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments. These actions are necessary to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the city. While K-Electric continues its campaign against theft, the power utility emphasizes that ending such illegal activities should be a top priority for the government to ensure sustainable energy supply for all.

