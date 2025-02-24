AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a 14th humanitarian relief consignment, consisting of 100 tons of essential relief items, to Palestine, reaffirming the nation’s steadfast support for the people of Gaza.

The consignment, coordinated in partnership with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, includes around 100 tons of critical relief supplies such as bell tents, winterized tents, tarpaulin sheets, and medical equipment.

A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The aid was shipped via a chartered flight departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to El Arish International Airport in Egypt, from where it will be transported to Gaza.

This initiative was carried out under the directives of the prime minister, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza during their time of need.

This shipment is part of Pakistan’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and marks the 25th overall relief consignment sent to war-affected people of Middle East.

With this shipment, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 1,478 tons of relief aid exclusively for Palestine, demonstrating the country’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza in these difficult times. Overall, Pakistan has dispatched 1,961 tons of humanitarian aid, including 372 tons for Lebanon and 111 tons for Syria.

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.

