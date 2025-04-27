AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Apr 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-27

India’s belligerence: Dar pursues active diplomatic outreach

Naveed Siddiqui Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating tensions following India’s unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, sprang into action on Saturday, engaging in a flurry of diplomatic interactions and telephone calls with counterparts from important friendly states to discuss the evolving regional situation.

In a significant show of support, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Dar. Both sides reaffirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination amid the emerging regional and international challenges.

In another key meeting, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Senator Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to exchange views on the recent regional developments.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests while promoting regional peace and security.

Furthermore, Senator Dar also held telephonic conversations with several foreign ministers. In a call with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Senator Dar briefed his Azeri counterpart on the fresh developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), rejected India’s baseless allegations, and lauded Azerbaijan’s consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Both leaders have also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. Meanwhile, Dar also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty on telephone. Dar condemned India’s unilateral actions and false propaganda against Pakistan, highlighting Islamabad’s dedication to safeguarding national integrity while working for regional peace. The two sides also explored avenues to further cement Pakistan-Egypt bilateral ties.

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Pakistan and India Indus Waters Treaty Jiang Zaidong

