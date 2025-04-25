AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
FCCL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 138.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
PPL 167.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.54%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,432 Increased By 412.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 123.1 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

HCSTSI concerned over cancellation of 67,000 Hajj applications

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:42am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed grave concern over the abrupt cancellation of 67,000 Hajj applications allocated to private Hajj operators by the Government of Pakistan. He stated that this unexpected move has seriously affected those private operators who had made timely preparations, invested substantial resources and entered into formal agreements with the pilgrims.

The HCSTSI president stated that according to statistics shared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had allocated a total of 179,210 Hajj quota to Pakistan for the year 2025. Of this, 89,605 were designated for the private sector. However, under the revised policy set by the Saudi authorities, only those operators with the capacity to facilitate at least 2,000 pilgrims were deemed eligible. As a result of this stringent criterion, only 46 companies out of 904 registered private Hajj operators in Pakistan qualified, while the remaining operators were rendered ineligible, leading to the loss of approximately 67,000 Hajj applications.

He further remarked that this policy shift has not only led to substantial financial loss but has also shaken public trust and jeopardized the livelihoods of thousands employed in the private Hajj sector. At a time when Pakistan’s economy is already under immense pressure, excluding private operators from the process could trigger a new wave of crisis and unemployment.

He urged the government to immediately restore the cancelled quota and introduce a phased distribution mechanism that includes small operators, ensuring equal opportunity and a level playing field for all. He proposed that the government formulate a revised, balanced and transparent Hajj policy in consultation with all registered private Hajj operators, taking into account the practical ground realities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA government of pakistan Pakistan and Saudi Arabia HCSTSI Hajj applications Hajj 2025

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI concerned over cancellation of 67,000 Hajj applications

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories