‘Godfather’ director Coppola bags lifetime achievement award

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:11pm
US filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola attends the 50th American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, April 26, 2025. Photo: AFP
US filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola attends the 50th American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, April 26, 2025. Photo: AFP

HOLLYWOOD: Multiple Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola picked up a lifetime achievement award on Saturday at a star-studded ceremony which praised his “fearless” attitude to filmmaking.

The 86-year-old director of classics including “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now” received a trophy from fellow filmmaking legends Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who lauded him for fighting the system and redefining American cinema.

“Star Wars” creator Lucas recalled Coppola telling him “don’t be afraid of jumping off cliffs,” while Spielberg hailed the “fearless” director and said that “The Godfather” was “the greatest American film ever made.”

“You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film, and in so doing, you’ve inspired a generation of storytellers,” Spielberg said.

The award was given by the prestigious American Film Institute, which produces annual lists of the best films ever made and is seen as one of the industry’s most respected bodies.

Taking the podium at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in front of film veterans including Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman, Coppola said that winning the award felt like coming home.

“Now I understand here, this place that created me, my home, isn’t really a place at all, but you, friends, colleagues, teachers, playmates, family, neighbors, all the beautiful faces are welcoming me back,” Coppola said.

The six-time Academy Award winner was praised by the AFI as a “dreamer”, a “pioneer” and also a “maverick.”

Coppola, who famously threw five of his Oscars out a window in an outburst while making “Apocalypse Now,” heard emotional tributes from peers including De Niro, Al Pacino, Diane Lane, Harrison Ford and Ralph Macchio, who thanked the filmmaker for taking a chance on them.

“When the studio wanted stars, you fought for actors,” said “Rain Man” star Hoffman.

He joked that Coppola launched so many young actors’ careers, but only cast him in last year’s sci-fi drama “Megalopolis” when Hoffman was 86.

The independent AFI has honored the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Martin Scorsese, Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino in previous years.

Pacino joined De Niro to pay tribute to Coppola, who directed them in the second installment of “The Godfather” trilogy.

Coppola, who battled studio executives to make the film according to his own vision, told AFP that there is no art without adventure.

“I think making art without risk is like making babies without sex. It’s possible, but it’s not the best way to do it,” he said.

