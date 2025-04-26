AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, drone ‘from the east’

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2025 05:50pm
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Saturday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, whose Houthi rebels have launched attacks throughout the Gaza war, as well as a drone approaching “from the east”.

“Following the sirens that sounded recently in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted” before “crossing into Israeli territory”, a military statement said.

The Houthis later announced a “military operation” targeting the Nevatim air base in southern Israel, claiming that “the missile reached its target”.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military said a drone “that was on its way to Israeli territory from the east was intercepted” by the air force.

Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74, Houthis say

Yemen, large parts of which are under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis, is located to Israel’s southeast.

The Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Houthis have also targeted ships they accuse of having ties to Israel as they travel on the Red Sea – a vital waterway for global trade.

They had temporarily paused their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Israel’s army radio, the missile intercepted overnight was the 22nd fired by the Houthis since they resumed their attacks after Israel renewed its Gaza offensive on March 18.

Since March 15, Israel’s key ally the United States has stepped up its attacks on the Houthis, targeting rebel positions in Yemen with near-daily air strikes.

