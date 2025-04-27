AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Elite 5,000 year-old woman’s tomb unearthed in coastal Peru

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 12:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LIMA: Archaeologists in coastal Peru have discovered the 5,000-year-old remains of a woman who may have belonged to the upper echelons of the ancient Caral civilization, a find they say points to the importance of women in the city some five millennia earlier.

Caral, located some 180 km (112 miles) up the Pacific coast from Lima, is considered the oldest city in the Americas and would have been inhabited at the same time as ancient Egyptian, Chinese and Sumerian civilizations - though unlike these, researchers say it developed in complete isolation.

Aspero, the area in the Caral site where the tomb was found, was formerly used as a municipal dump.

“This is an important burial because it has elements that correspond to a woman of high status,” archeologist David Palomino told Reuters on Thursday, pointing to the way the corpse was wrapped and preservation of her skin, hair and nails.

A Minute With: composer Hans Zimmer and conductor Matt Dunkley on new tour

The body of the woman, who would have died at around 20 to 35 years of age, was found with a mantle of blue and brown feathers that could come from an Amazonian bird such as a macaw, he said, adding the tomb was surrounded by baskets with offerings, vases, gourds and a toucan’s beak.

Palomino said the finding showed that “not only men had an important association in this civilization, but this was also complementary with that of women.”

Though researchers do not know the exact date of the burial, the Caral civilization was active around 3,000 B.C.

Peru Archaeologists coastal Peru ancient Caral civilization

Comments

200 characters

Elite 5,000 year-old woman’s tomb unearthed in coastal Peru

Trump-backed DeFi platform inks deal with Pakistan Crypto Council to boost blockchain innovation

25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast

Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Read more stories