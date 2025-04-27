AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

A Minute With: composer Hans Zimmer and conductor Matt Dunkley on new tour

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 11:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: From “The Lion King” to “Inception”, fans will be able to hear live versions of the much-loved works of film score composer Hans Zimmer in a new 24-city arena tour across North America this fall.

Following a European run last year, “The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension” kicks off in Sunrise, Florida, on September 5 and wraps up in Vancouver on October 11.

Though Zimmer will not perform, the two-time Oscar winner is the tour’s curator and musical director and the shows will feature new arrangements of his works synchronised to film clips.

Vindication at last for woman who posed as man to join British magicians’ club

Orchestrator and longtime Zimmer collaborator Matt Dunkley will take to the stage alongside an orchestra, soloists and others to perform the composer’s music.

In an interview with Reuters, Zimmer and Dunkley spoke about the tour and audience favourites.

Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: What does it mean to bring this show to U.S. audiences?

Zimmer: “I really want them to come and see what an orchestra can do. That an orchestra isn’t just some old-fashioned stale thing, that they can rock out like nobody’s business.”

Dunkley: “And I think… especially as a younger generation, a lot of them are scared of… maybe going into a concert hall or an opera house because they think ‘maybe that’s not for me’. But they come and see our shows and see that… this orchestra can be really rocking out with our band… and then suddenly it becomes a thing that they’re not scared of.

And they’ve realized actually… every time they go and see a movie or play a video game, that they’re listening to this amazing sound palette that is the symphony orchestra.“

Q: Can you tell us more about the show?

Dunkley: “It’s a more… symphonic show… We still have some rocky elements… We have keyboards, we have guitar, we’ve amazing soloists as well, brilliant percussionists and drummers. But… the orchestra’s a little larger, so the feature is more of a symphonic sound rather than a kind of rock and roll show.”

Q: How did the tours come about?

Zimmer: “I didn’t want to go and do it, this was 10 years ago. And there came a day where Johnny Marr from The Smiths and (singer) Pharrell Williams… sat me down… and they gave me the big talk how… I owed it to an audience to not always hide behind a screen. And I kept saying ‘No but I’ve got stage fright…’ and all that stuff. Needless to say, they were persuasive.”

Q: Are there any audience favourites?

Zimmer: “They love ‘Gladiator’. They love ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’… ‘Dune’ is a big hit at the moment… ‘Interstellar’, ‘Inception’.”

Dunkley: “‘Lion King’, always.”

Zimmer: “Yeah, ‘Lion King’… how could I forget?”

The Lion King Matt Dunkley

Comments

200 characters

A Minute With: composer Hans Zimmer and conductor Matt Dunkley on new tour

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Read more stories