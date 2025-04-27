Barcelona sink Real Madrid in extra time to win Copa del Rey title

SEVILLE: A Jules Kounde goal in the dying minutes of extra time handed Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid in an enthralling Copa del Rey final in a raucous atmosphere at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium on Saturday.

Barca won a record extending 32nd Spanish Cup title thanks to a stunning strike from the French defender, who slotted a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards in the 116th minute.

The match ended on a sour note for Real Madrid as Antonio Ruediger and Lucas Vazquez, both on the bench after being substituted earlier, received red cards for dissent from the sidelines, with Jude Bellingham also being flashed a red after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Pedri put Barca ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box in a first-half they dominated.

However, Real took control in the second half as Kylian Mbappe, who was absent from the starting XI as he has yet to regain full fitness from an ankle injury, came off the bench to score the equaliser from a free kick in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead seven minutes later with a towering header from a corner before Ferran Torres found the equaliser in a counter attack in the 84th minute that took the game to extra time.

Just when it seemed like the title would have to be settled in a penalty shootout, Kounde finally scored the winner that earned Barca a title that gave German manager Hansi Flick his first major title with Barca, crowning a brilliant season in which they are also bidding for the LaLiga and Champions League titles while Real are now left only with LaLiga as they bid to avoid a trophy-less campaign.

“It was a good time to give the fans something to cheer about. Let’s enjoy it, but don’t overdo it because the Champions League semi-finals are coming up in a few days,” player of the match Ferran Torres told TVE. “Happy and tired.

Without a doubt, it was the most physically demanding game I’ve played in my life. But we’re a great team who never gives up. “It tastes better that way, especially when it’s Real Madrid in front of us.”

Maradona was ‘very difficult patient’, surgeon tells death trial

It was a nail-biting, ill-tempered encounter fueled by Friday’s turmoil ignited after Real Madrid decided to boycott pre-match activities in protest against the Spanish FA’s refereeing.

Final official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who had given an emotional pre-match press conference on Friday, was faced with a series of challenging decisions, including an added-time penalty for Barcelona that was eventually overturned following a lengthy VAR review.

Torres had a header hit the post just before half-time, marking a one-sided first half in which Real Madrid, lacking in form, were fortunate to only be trailing by a single goal. In an attempt to swing the momentum, Ancelotti brought on Mbappe from the bench to replace the ineffectual Rodrygo.

The French forward changed the dynamic of the game, creating numerous problems for Barcelona with his high-paced combinations with Vinicius Jr. Despite two clear chances from Vinicius Jr. being denied by stunning saves from Wojciech Szczesny, Mbappe managed to find the back of the net in the 69th minute with a low strike from a free kick.

Just as Barcelona appeared to be on the backfoot and Real Madrid were gaining control, Torres equalised in the 83rd minute.

This set the stage for a dramatic conclusion, with Barcelona securing the winner to the euphoria of their fans.