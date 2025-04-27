Cotton market: Volume of business improves slightly

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Around, 200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester fibre was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

