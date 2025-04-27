AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
3rd phase of cotton sowing begins from May 1

Published 27 Apr, 2025

LAHORE: The third phase of cotton sowing is set to begin from May 01 in the province while over 25 percent of the total sowing target of 3.5 million acres has already been achieved.

Field activities are underway to achieve the second phase target of cotton sowing by April 30.

These views were expressed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while presiding over an important meeting on cotton cultivation held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Multan.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Chairman Federal Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Sajid-ur- Rahman and others.

While addressing the meeting, Sahoo stated that for the first time in history, an early sowing campaign for cotton has been launched. As a result of this campaign, more than 25% of the total target has already been achieved. A subsidy of Rs 25,000 is being provided for early sowing cotton over five acres.

He clarified that more than 90% of the overall cotton sowing target will be achieved from South Punjab, while 50% of the total target will be achieved from the Bahawalpur Division alone.

