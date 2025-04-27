‘Punjab Air’ project, bullet train announced

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Modi is a global terrorist who, whenever comes to power worsens the situation across the world.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is not a tea stall or a fritter shop that Modi can shut down at his whim,” Azma said, adding: “Pakistan has no connection with the Pahalgam incident, and the baseless allegations are part of a deliberate plan. The level of fear in the Indian government is such that they have even had the Government of Pakistan’s X account suspended.”

While addressing a press conference at DGPR, she said that the Pakistani leadership not only expressed sorrow but also strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians in the tragic incident that occurred in the Pahalgam area of Occupied Kashmir. She lamented that baseless allegations are being made against Pakistan without any investigation, even though Pakistan has no link with the incident.

Azma Bokhari reminded that when there was an attack on the Jaffer Express in Pakistan, and the Pakistan Army successfully conducted an operation against the terrorists and rescued the hostages, India neither condemned the attack nor showed any sense of responsibility.

Azma Bokhari said that India adopted a dramatic approach in the Pahalgam incident and, without any investigation, repeated its old practice of blaming Pakistan. The Indian army and intelligence agencies are addicted to blaming others, and once again, under a premeditated plan, an attempt has been made to defame Pakistan.

She said that filing a case within minutes and blaming Pakistan after firing from several kilometres away is ridiculous. A heinous conspiracy has been hatched to destroy the businesses of Kashmiris in the heaven-like valley of Kashmir and to run anti-Pakistan propaganda globally, she added.

Azma said that India’s fear has grown to such an extent that they managed to have the Government of Pakistan’s X account suspended. She said that if India talks about external support or cross-border attacks, then we have proof in the form of the Jaffer Express incident.

She said that Pakistani soldiers wear their uniforms with the spirit of martyrdom, whereas Indian forces are plagued by hunger and fear. The Pakistani nation mocks Indian threats, and if the state announces jihad, the entire nation will take to the battlefield as soldiers, she added.

She reminded that when India conducted five nuclear tests, Pakistan responded with six tests. By closing the Wagah Border, India has harmed its own trade and is now blaming Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident to cover its failures, she said.

She said that as a result of Indian aggression in Azad Kashmir, two houses have been destroyed by bomb blasts, but former Indian military officers themselves admit that India cannot fight Pakistan. Wars are not won with weapons but with the spirit of martyrdom.

She said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and that we should remember our great leaders, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, who provided Pakistan with an invincible defence. We are a peace-loving nation and do not wish for war or tension with anyone, but if war is imposed, we will see it through to its logical conclusion, she said.

Azma Bokhari announced two pieces of great news for the people of Punjab. First, the “Punjab Air” project has been completed, and four aircraft have been leased to start domestic flights. Within a year, the airline will receive a license for international flights. The second good news is that Pakistan’s first bullet train will be launched between Lahore and Rawalpindi, completing the journey in two hours and twenty minutes. Additionally, more bullet train routes will be developed across Punjab, and a “Glass Train” will operate from Rawalpindi to Murree, she added.

Responding to questions, she said that the CPEC project has always been a thorn in the eyes of Pakistan’s enemies, and various terrorist groups are being supported to sabotage it. She said that instead of wasting time on individuals like Sanam Javed, the nation needs unity. Political parties should engage in self-reflection and avoid making superficial statements, she said.

