WHO pandemic treaty

EDITORIAL: The recent landmark agreement reached by member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) represents a critical juncture in the global management of future pandemics.

After more than three years of complex and sometimes contentious negotiations, the WHO countries have successfully struck a deal to establish a comprehensive pandemic treaty aimed at addressing the severe inadequacies exposed during the Covid-19 crisis.

This agreement must be welcomed, as it lays a necessary foundation for greater global cooperation, preparedness, and equitable access to healthcare resources in future global health emergencies.

Central to the treaty is the introduction of the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS). This innovative mechanism is designed to streamline the rapid sharing of pathogen-related data with pharmaceutical firms, expediting the development and distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

By committing to this level of transparency and cooperation, the treaty directly addresses one of the greatest failures of the global response to Covid-19—the slow and uneven distribution of crucial medical resources. Ensuring that medical breakthroughs swiftly translate into universally accessible healthcare solutions is undoubtedly one of the treaty’s most commendable components.

Another notable achievement of the agreement is its nuanced approach towards technology transfers. Technology transfer, particularly concerning pharmaceutical products developed during pandemics, has historically been a sticking point, with powerful pharmaceutical interests often prioritising intellectual property rights above public health needs.

The finalised text of the treaty states that such transfers must be “mutually agreed,” thereby finding a pragmatic balance between protecting intellectual property and facilitating widespread access to essential health technologies. While this compromise may not satisfy all stakeholders fully, it is a significant step forward, showing that member states recognise the imperative of balancing commercial interests with public health necessities.

Additionally, the treaty contains a pivotal commitment by pharmaceutical manufacturers to allocate 20 percent of their real-time pandemic-related production to WHO-coordinated efforts. This clause directly addresses the stark inequities witnessed during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, where wealthy nations secured large portions of early vaccine supplies, leaving many developing countries dangerously exposed.

This structured allocation will play a vital role in ensuring equitable access, offering a degree of protection against vaccine nationalism and commercial exploitation in future crises.

Despite its evident strengths, though, the treaty is not without challenges. Most notably, the absence of the United States, following its announced departure from the WHO, significantly undermines the treaty’s global reach and effectiveness.

American participation and leadership have historically played key roles in international health responses. Without US involvement, there remains a potential gap in implementation and financing, as well as uncertainty regarding global leadership in health crises.

The true test of this agreement, however, will come in its practical implementation. Member states must not only ratify, but actively enforce and operationalise its provisions. Adequate funding, political commitment, and sustained global solidarity are crucial if the treaty is to transcend symbolic significance and achieve practical effectiveness. It will require governments to look beyond immediate national interests and embrace a genuinely cooperative stance on global health.

In welcoming this treaty, it is vital to recognise that pandemics are not isolated health events; they are global phenomena requiring robust, collective responses. This landmark agreement signifies a strong international consensus on the necessity of preparedness, equity, and transparency in managing future pandemics.

However, the real work begins now. The international community must remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that these ambitious aspirations translate into concrete actions, safeguarding humanity’s collective health and well-being in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025