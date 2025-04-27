AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan

UN team applauds community initiatives at Thar Block II

Recorder Report Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 06:43am

KARACHI: A high-level United Nations delegation, comprising James Roberts Okoth, Senior Programme Manager, FAO and led by MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro, visited Thar Block II and appreciated community development initiatives that have improved the lives of Tharis.

The delegation, comprising officials from FAO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, UNRCO, WFP, and WHO, was briefed by the Thar Foundation’s team and taken on a tour of key project sites.

The delegation visited the model village of New Senhri Dars, where they engaged with students at one of the 25 schools established by Thar Foundation. With over 5,000 students currently enrolled in these school units, they acknowledged the crucial role of such an education network in improving literacy across the region. The UN officials also administered polio drops to children at the Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot.

The UN team further toured a clean drinking water RO plant and a veterinary camp, where they also observed livestock vaccinations and de-worming efforts. James Roberts Okoth from FAO, expressed interest in collaborating with Thar Foundation to support livestock breeding and promote agricultural innovation in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

