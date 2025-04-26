AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Some electronic payments systems in Ukraine disrupted

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 01:00pm

KYIV: Electronic payments systems in post offices, restaurants and the metro system were out of action in Ukraine early on Saturday, according to officials and Reuters witnesses.

Ukraine has in the past said it was the target of cyberattacks by Russia, but there was no immediate indication of any hostile action behind the disruptions on Saturday.

The Kyiv city authorities said outages with the payment system in the capital’s metro transport system was the result of a technical fault with a bank that operates the system.

In a McDonald’s restaurant in the centre of Kyiv, staff told customers electronic payment terminals were not working and they could only accept cash.

Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament’s National Security Committee, posted a video of himself in a post office being told their system was down nationwide.

Moscow calls Japanese loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets ‘theft’

“It’s not a cyberattack, it’s a technical issue,” he wrote on his Telegram account.

Reuters reporters said some commercial banking apps were not working, and that the Diya application, which provides citizens with online access to state services, was also out of action.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace deal Electronic payments metro system

Comments

200 characters

Some electronic payments systems in Ukraine disrupted

Aurangzeb showcases economic reforms, secures global support

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

Crowds applaud pope’s coffin as Vatican funeral begins

Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank president

Indus Waters Treaty suspension an act of war: FO

Pakistan, India exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Gaza rescuers say 4 dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Read more stories