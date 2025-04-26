KSA normalising ties with Israel ‘will happen’: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he was confident Saudi Arabia will normalize ties with Israel, according to an interview published Friday by Time Magazine.

“Saudi Arabia will go into the Abraham accords,” Trump said, referencing the historic agreement struck at the end of his first term in 2020, which saw Muslim-majority United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalize relations with Israel.

“That will happen,” he added.

Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia next month on a Middle East tour that was expected to be his first overseas trip since retaking the White House, though he will now be travelling to Italy first for Pope Francis’s funeral.