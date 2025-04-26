AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Pak-Kyrgyz rail link discussed

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, Friday, called on the Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, to discuss matters related to Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan rail link and invited Railways minister to attend the meeting of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Intergover nmental commission next month.

During the meeting both the sides, while expressing determination to further strengthen railway cooperation, agreed to promote economic, cultural and trade relations. Abbasi emphasised on improving trade links and travel facilities between the two countries. The ambassador Kyrgyzstan of appreciated the government’s economic policies and said that Pakistan’s current situation has improved and the economy has strengthened.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss technical exchanges and joint projects for development in the railway sector. “Railway cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will improve economic relations and strengthen people-to-people contacts,” Abbasi said.

Abbasi stressed the need to strengthen relations with Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian Republics (CARs), saying railways has great potential to not only serve the travellers but also goods transport. He assured full support for increasing cooperation in the railway sector with Kyrgyzstan.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan invited Railways Minister Abbasi to attend the meeting of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Inte rgovernmental Com mission.

On February 26, 2025, Uzbekistan and Pakistan during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan had agreed to establish a tripartite committee with Afghanistan to address issues that are hindering the implementation of a proposed railway project connecting the three countries.

According to officials, Russia is also keen to participate in the Trans-Afghanistan rail link and Russia has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan. According to Russia’s Ministry of Transport, two possible routes are under consideration: Route (i) Mazar-e-Sharif – Herat – Dilaram– Kandahar – Chaman (Pakistan) and (ii) Route 2: Termez (Uzbekistan) – Naibabad – Logar – Harlachi (Pakistan).

