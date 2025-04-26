AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-26

Agri commodities: CAP team heads to Bangladesh to explore export opportunities

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

KARACHI: A 14-member delegation of Cereal Association of Pakistan (CAP) will depart for Bangladesh on Saturday on a seven-day visit aimed at exploring export opportunities in agricultural commodities such as rice, maize, and spices.

This is the first visit of its kind by maize traders following a notable improvement in trade relations between the two countries.

The delegation, supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is being led by CAP’s founding chairman, Muzammil Rauf Chappal. During the visit, the delegation will travel to Dhaka and Chittagong, where they will meet with various trade bodies, government officials, and business leaders to assess market demand and potential partnerships.

According to Chappal, Bangladesh presents a promising market for Pakistani cereals and food products and recent political changes in Bangladesh have led to strengthened bilateral ties, with Pakistan successfully exporting 50,000 tons of rice earlier this year at a government-to-government level.

He said that Bangladesh has shown interest in importing additional food items from Pakistan, therefore the delegation is visiting to explore the export opportunities.

Chappal commended TDAP for facilitating the visit and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in increasing Pakistan’s export footprint. He also acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, whose personal involvement was instrumental in making the visit possible. Additionally, he praised the Pakistani Embassy in Bangladesh for providing full support to the delegation.

He informed that during the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet officials from the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Forum, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI), and the Feed Industry Association of Bangladesh.

Chappal expressed optimism that the visit would open new channels of trade and cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, helping Pakistani exporters contribute more significantly to the national economy through increased foreign exchange earnings.

Other members of delegations are included Muhammad Arif Doni, Deputy Leader of the delegation, Shoaib Rauf convener of the delegation, Tanveer Ahmed Paracha Deputy Convener of the delegation, Abdul Rauf Shivani, Teka Mal, Hassan Doni, Sarfraz Ahmed Shiekh, Muhammad Zeeshan Attari, Muhammad Azeem Tahir, Ather Ali Raza, Muhammad Sufyan, Irfan Ahsan, and Mohsin Ali.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CAP Agri commodities

Comments

200 characters

Agri commodities: CAP team heads to Bangladesh to explore export opportunities

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories