AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-26

Agri-food system reforms in Pakistan: Kamal, Laborde discuss collaborative efforts

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, met with a delegation led by David Laborde, Director of the Agri-Food Economics Division, to discuss collaborative efforts on agri-food system reforms in Pakistan.

The meeting was part of a broader UN-supported initiative aimed at aligning trade policies with national nutrition goals, improving food system sustainability, and strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural export potential.

The delegation briefed the Minister on the ongoing efforts under the UN Joint Front to enhance access to healthy diets by identifying gaps and surpluses in food production across Pakistan.

According to Commerce Ministry utilizing existing household and national data, the initiative seeks to develop practical, budget-conscious policy recommendations within a nine-month timeframe.

These recommendations aim to improve public health, employment, trade, and environmental outcomes, with particular attention to the diverse dietary needs and production conditions across provinces.

Laborde highlighted the importance of using data-driven modelling to support evidence-based policymaking.

He stressed that poor dietary choices especially the growing reliance on processed, high-fat foods were contributing to health issues and reduced productivity. He noted the need for integrated approaches that address both food supply and consumer behaviour.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the initiative and underscored the growing nutrition challenges in Pakistan and pointed out that the problem was not just food availability, but the lack of awareness and access to nutritious options, especially among children and in rural communities.

The Minister emphasized the importance of reforms that promote healthier diets, while also ensuring sustainability and trade competitiveness.

The delegation and the Minister also reviewed ongoing collaboration on Geographical Indications (GIs), particularly the registration and promotion of regional products like Chilghoza Pine Nuts from Shirani, Chitral, Waziristan, and Diamer.

The FAO has facilitated multiple national workshops and field visits in support of GI development, and both parties acknowledged the potential of GI-certified products to boost rural incomes and enhance Pakistan’s international branding.

The Minister stressed the importance of improving national compliance standards to meet WTO requirements, noting that the lack of regulatory enforcement allows informal markets to undermine the formal sector.

He cited the Green Pakistan Initiative as an example, where high taxes reduced the attractiveness of corporate farming investments.

The meeting concluded with agreement on establishing a steering committee and technical working groups to ensure coordination across federal and provincial levels.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a phased and collaborative approach starting with data collection and analysis, and leading to actionable policy reforms that support food security, public health, and trade growth.

The meeting marked a significant step in Pakistan’s journey towards creating a resilient, inclusive, and internationally competitive agri-food system with support from the UN and strong leadership at the national level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Khan Agri food system

Comments

200 characters

Agri-food system reforms in Pakistan: Kamal, Laborde discuss collaborative efforts

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories