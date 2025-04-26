AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
FO cautions against India’s escalatory actions

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch has cautioned against India’s escalatory actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to any aggressive moves.

As part of ongoing diplomatic engagement, the Foreign Secretary briefed Heads of Missions and diplomats based in Islamabad on the latest developments following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

This was the foreign secretary’s second consecutive briefing to foreign diplomats in as many days.

She outlined the key takeaways from the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, categorically rejecting India’s baseless allegations linking Pakistan to the attack. The foreign secretary warned that India’s attempts to weaponise terrorism for political gains threaten regional peace and security.

On Thursday, the foreign secretary briefed a group of Islamabad-based Heads of Missions and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam attack in IIOJK and shared the outcomes of NSC’s key decisions.

She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

The foreign secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She also warned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.

