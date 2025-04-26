Punjab govt implementing modern strategy to deal with malaria challenge: CM

LAHORE: “Malaria is a dangerous but treatable disease, we must unite to eradicate it,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on “World Malaria Day.”

The CM added, “Elimination of malaria and ensuring the creation of a healthy society are among top priorities of Punjab government. The Punjab government is implementing a modern strategy to control malaria.”

The chief minister said, “Punjab government has allocated special funds for the prevention of malaria. Anti-malaria spray campaigns, free tests and treatment facilities are being provided in every district of Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Timely medical assistance is being provided in malaria hotspots. People should take precautionary measures to eradicate malaria, cover clean water and use mosquito nets.”

She underscored, “Every child, every mother, every family of Punjab is our priority, and their protection is our mission.”

