Sindh CM urges protesters to remove obstructions from roads

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday asked the protesters to stop their agitation and unblock the roads to ease the daily life disruption.

“After the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s joint press conference with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in which he firmly announced the cancellation of the canals project, the protesters should cease their agitation and unblock the roads they have obstructed, as this disruption is affecting daily life,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

The Chief Minister pointed out that there are two groups of protesters regarding the canals: those who genuinely oppose the project because it goes against the province’s interests, and those who are simply attempting to use the situation for political gain by infringing on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) public mandate, thereby blocking roads and impeding daily activities.

At the outset of his media address, the chief minister strongly condemned India’s aggressive stance. He stated that, in response to India’s actions, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) affirmed that Pakistan is capable of responding decisively to Indian aggression.

The NSC has decided to expel the Indian army attaché from Pakistan, close the borders, and block airways for Indian airlines. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the people of Pakistan are united in support of the NSC’s decisions.

“If any harm comes to this country, the Pakistan Peoples Party will stand shoulder to shoulder, with full force, with the Supreme Commander of our Armed Forces - the President of Pakistan, our Federal Government, and our Armed Forces,” the CM said. He added, “And the enemy should know that we are fully capable of countering and defeating the propaganda being spread through the media. The entire nation stands united against this aggression from India.”

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah strongly criticised the unilateral decisions made regarding the controversial canal project initiated by the caretaker Punjab government earlier this year. He declared the recent cancellation of the project a “victory for the federation, democracy, and the people of Sindh.”

Flanked by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, at the Chief Minister’s House, Mr Shah reiterated that no practical work had been undertaken on the canal project; only a model had been developed to attract investment.

“The project has not received approval from any competent forum,” he confirmed. “We challenged it in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). I also raised this issue clearly on the floor of the assembly.”

The Chief Minister explained that there were two types of protesters: those who genuinely opposed the canals as being against the interests of the province, and others attempting to gain political mileage by encroaching on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) public mandate. “In June 2024, we were bound to address this situation head-on when we challenged the IRSA certificate in the CCI,” he added.

The Chief Minister clarified that while peaceful protests were acceptable, public disruptions were not. He stated that protests should not block roads or hinder daily life. He referenced a recent meeting in Islamabad with Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, and the Attorney General, during which the Sindh delegation successfully convinced federal authorities that the project was unfeasible.

Following this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint media talk where they officially announced the project’s cancellation. The Chief Minister noted that the Prime Minister had convened a CCI meeting scheduled for May 2, 2025, assuring that the issue of water non-availability would be highlighted during discussions. Shah emphasized, “No canal project can be initiated without inter-provincial consensus.”

Murad Shah explained that the CCI comprises eight members, with five from the PML-N and two from the PPP (the CMs of Sindh and Balochistan), indicating a majority that supports shelving the project. “The matter will be formally referred back to the CCI,” he said, reiterating that the Prime Minister has no precedent for issuing a notification with his signature, countering critics who questioned the official nature of the announcement.

Calling the development a “win-win,” Shah stated that the decision was not politically motivated but aimed at broader national unity and democratic principles. “The people’s voice has been heard and respected,” he affirmed.

Despite the cancellation, a large public rally is being planned in Sukkur to celebrate the decision, with participants from across the division expected to attend. “The final decision to scrap the new canals project will be formally ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting in May,” the Chief Minister announced.

Murad Shah praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment, noting that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had confirmed that the project was not under consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mobilized public support against the canal project based on solid provincial interests. “The Indus Water Treaty cannot be altered unilaterally,” he stated, criticizing India’s recent position as invalid under international law.

Replying to a question, CM Murad reiterated that Sindh would never support decisions that benefit one province at the expense of another. “While Punjab may see advantages, lower riparian provinces like Sindh would suffer, and we will vigorously resist such actions.”

Addressing concerns raised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and the legal community, the Chief Minister clarified that the Prime Minister cannot directly withdraw any items from the Council of Common Interests (CCI), as some protestors have proposed. Instead, such matters are either withdrawn or approved through a voting process.

