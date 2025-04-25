AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump open to meeting Iran’s leaders, he tells Time magazine

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 05:08pm

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Iran’s supreme leader or president as the two countries began talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Following a meeting last week to outline a framework for a potential nuclear deal, which a U.S. official described as yielding “very good progress”, Trump told Time magazine, in an April 22 interview published on Friday: “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran.”

Asked whether he was open to meeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trump replied: “Sure.”

Trump, who in 2018 pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, has warned of military action against Iran unless a new deal is swiftly reached to prevent it developing nuclear weapons.

Iran proposes talks with European powers as US nuclear negotiations proceed

When asked if the U.S. would join a war against Iran should Israel take action, he responded: “I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

Since 2019, Iran has breached and far surpassed the 2015 deal’s limits on its uranium enrichment, producing stocks far above what the West says is necessary for a civilian energy programme.

Donald Trump US Iran Iranian nuclear US Iran nuclear talks Iran US talks

Comments

200 characters

Trump open to meeting Iran’s leaders, he tells Time magazine

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

KSE-100 sees selling pressure after positive start

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

India’s Neeraj Chopra rules out Pakistan javelin hero Arshad Nadeem presence in Bengaluru meet

Indian benchmarks trim weekly gains as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

Read more stories