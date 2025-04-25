AIRLINK 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
CPHL 88.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.64%)
FCCL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
MLCF 64.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
OGDC 209.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
PPL 165.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.72%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.1%)
PTC 21.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 89.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.14%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.89%)
TPLP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.31%)
TRG 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,220 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 36,422 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 114,844 Decreased By -176.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,285 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.12%)
China tells G20 meeting world economic growth insufficient

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 10:56am

BEIJING: China’s finance minister told a G20 meeting that the current world economic growth momentum was insufficient, with tariff and trade wars further impacting economic and financial stability, according to a ministry readout on Friday.

Lan Foan called on all parties to further improve the international economic and financial system by strengthening multilateral cooperation.

China advocates the settlement of trade and tariff disputes through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing, he said in his speech at the meeting in Washington.

Trump poised to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion arms package, sources say

Lan also urged for better implementation of the debt treatment mechanism under the Common Framework, and said all parties should pool more resources for Africa’s development and strengthen Africa’s capacity-building.

Lan held bilateral meetings and exchanges with several representatives, including from South Africa, the European Commission, Pakistan, Germany, South Korea, Indonesia, Britain, Japan and World Bank, The meetings were mainly to discuss views on the macroeconomic situation, key issues of the G20 fiscal channels and bilateral cooperation, the readout said.

