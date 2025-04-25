AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
BOP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
FCCL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 138.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
PPL 167.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.54%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,398 Increased By 378.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,449 Increased By 120.5 (0.34%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump poised to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion arms package, sources say

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 07:39am

WASHINGTON/RIYADH: The United States is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, six sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters, saying the proposal was being lined up for announcement during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.

The offered package comes after the administration of former President Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried to finalize a defense pact with Riyadh as part of a broad deal that envisioned Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel.

The Biden proposal offered access to more advanced U.S. weaponry in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing’s investment in the country. Reuters could not establish if the Trump administration’s proposal includes similar requirements.

The White House and Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

A U.S. Defence official said: “Our defense relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is stronger than ever under President Trump’s leadership.

Maintaining our security cooperation remains an important component of this partnership and we will continue to work with Saudi Arabia to address their defense needs.“

In his first term, Trump celebrated weapons sales to Saudi Arabia as good for U.S. jobs.

Lockheed Martin Corp could supply a range of advanced weapons systems including C-130 transport aircraft, two of the sources said. One source said Lockheed would also supply missiles and radars.

RTX Corp, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, is also expected to play a significant role in the package, which will include supplies from other major U.S. defense contractors such as Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Atomics, said four of the sources.

All the sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

RTX, Northrop and General Atomics declined to comment. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi prince’s investment firm would be keen on TikTok if Musk or others buy it, CEO says

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said foreign military sales are government-to-government transactions.

Questions about sales to foreign governments are best addressed by the U.S. government.

Reuters could not immediately establish how many of the deals on offer were new. Many have been in the works for some time, two of the sources said.

For example, the kingdom first requested information about General Atomics’ drones in 2018, they said.

Over the past 12 months, a deal for $20 billion of General Atomics’ MQ-9B SeaGuardian-style drones and other aircraft came into focus, according to one of the sources.

Several executives from defense companies are considering traveling to the region as a part of the delegation, three of the sources said.

The U.S. has long supplied Saudi Arabia with weapons. In 2017, Trump proposed approximately $110 billion of sales to the kingdom.

White House praises Saudi-Boeing deal, says it will support US jobs

As of 2018, only $14.5 billion of sales had been initiated and Congress began to question the deals in light of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In 2021, under Biden, Congress imposed a ban on sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi killing and to pressure the kingdom to wind down its Yemen war, which had inflicted heavy civilian casualties.

Under U.S. law, major international weapons deals must be reviewed by members of Congress before they are finalised.

The Biden administration began to soften its stance on Saudi Arabia in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacted global oil supplies.

Saudi bourse gains amid volatile US trade policy

The ban on offensive weapons sales was lifted in 2024, as Washington worked more closely with Riyadh in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack to devise a plan for post-war Gaza.

A potential deal for Lockheed’s F-35 jets, which the kingdom has been reportedly interested in for years, is expected to be discussed, three of the sources said, while downplaying the chances for an F-35 deal being signed during the trip.

The United States guarantees that its close ally Israel receives more advanced American weapons than Arab states, giving it what is labeled a “Qualitative Military Edge” (QME) over its neighbors.

Israel has now owned F-35s for nine years, building multiple squadrons.

Israel Joe Biden Saudi Arabia White House Yemen MENA Gaza Yemen Houthis Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Donald Trump’s Gaza hostages Saudi Arabia visa US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump poised to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion arms package, sources say

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories