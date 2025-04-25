AIRLINK 164.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-2.47%)
BOP 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
CPHL 88.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.55%)
FCCL 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 137.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 65.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.48%)
OGDC 209.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.2%)
PACE 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PAEL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.91%)
PPL 165.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
PRL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.83%)
PTC 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.85%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.07%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TRG 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,250 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,487 Decreased By -236.6 (-0.64%)
KSE100 114,915 Decreased By -105 (-0.09%)
KSE30 35,304 Decreased By -24 (-0.07%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to ride positive momentum, unlikely to follow Asian peers lower

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 10:46am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to sidestep the regional downtrend on Friday, with support coming from the encouraging intraday reversal seen in the previous session.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open slightly higher-to-flat against the US dollar from the close of 85.26 in the previous session.

The rupee witnessed a notable intraday swing on Thursday, dropping to 85.66 before clawing back losses to settle around 85.25.

The decline past 85.66 was linked to importer-driven dollar demand for immediate payments and positioning adjustments.

With momentum favourable for the rupee, flows supportive, and a broader risk-on mood, the Indian currency “should do well”, a currency trader at a bank said.

Foreign investors have returned to Indian equities, lending support to the rupee.

A de-escalatory tone from President Donald Trump—on both US tariffs and the Federal Reserve’s independence—has buoyed risk sentiment, aiding foreign inflows.

Asian currencies struggle

Most Asian currencies declined on Friday, and the dollar index edged higher to 99.60.

The region’s currencies continue to deal with a volatile dollar, fuelled by ongoing tariff and Fed-related headlines.

Indian rupee likely to weaken further with dollar’s downtrend on hold

The dollar index fell 1% on Monday after Trump threatened to fire Fed Chair Powell, and surged next day when he clarified he wouldn’t replace Powell and hinted at trade war de-escalation with China.

On the China front, investors are grappling with conflicting signals.

Beijing stated on Thursday that no trade talks had taken place with Washington, while Trump later affirmed that direct negotiations are ongoing.

The dollar’s direction will be heavily influenced by news on US tariffs, which, in turn, depends on the outlook for US assets, analysts said.

Recent optimism on trade has provided support for US assets.

Investors are looking for confirmation of a more optimistic view on US assets to justify buying the dollar, ING Bank noted.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to ride positive momentum, unlikely to follow Asian peers lower

China, KSA, UAE briefed about economy

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan official says overnight exchange of fire at border with India

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi Creek extinguishes itself again

Pakistan’s bonds dive as tensions rise with India

Oil prices set for weekly loss on potential for more global supply

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

Read more stories