Trump trade war spreads more gloom across businesses

LONDON/SEOUL/NEW YORK: Businesses across multiple industries are hiking prices, backing away from previous financial guidance and warning of growing uncertainty as US President Donald Trump’s trade war pushes up costs, upends supply chains and stirs concerns about the global economy.

Earnings releases on Thursday showed that corporations around the world ran into a wall of uncertainty in the first quarter, as executives found themselves navigating the Trump administration’s constantly shifting stance on trade.

With the earnings season entering its second busy week, companies were counting the costs of the chaos and setting out how they plan to stem the fallout. “We will have to pull every lever we have in our arsenal to mitigate the impact of tariffs within our cost structure and P&L,” Procter & Gamble Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on a media call after the Pampers maker announced plans to hike prices to cover the impact of extra costs from the sweeping tariff war.

Comments from the biggest packaged food, drinks and consumer goods companies also underscored worries among businesses and investors that Trump’s vacillating stance on tariffs and his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hurt confidence on Main Street.

P&G, soda and snacks giant PepsiCo and medical equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific, became the latest companies to cut annual profit forecasts, citing trade turmoil. American Airlines withdrew its 2025 financial guidance, mirroring its peers in the airline industry.

“Relative to where we were three months ago, we probably are not feeling as good about the consumer,” PepsiCo CFO Jamie Caulfield said on a post-earnings call. Other companies voiced similar sentiments. Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe, Dove soap maker Unilever, and Chipotle Mexican Grill have all flagged weakening US consumer confidence.

Almost 30 companies around the globe have either withdrawn or cut their forecasts in the past two weeks, a Reuters analysis shows, including building products company Masco and US airlines Delta and Southwest.