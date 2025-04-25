Forex reserves down $226m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell $226 million during last week due to external debt servicing.

According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s total liquid forex reserves stood at $ 15.436 billion as of April 18, 2025, compared to the previous level of $ 15.662 billion on April 11, 2025.

During the week under review, the SBP reserves decreased by $ 367 million to $ 10.206 billion due to external debt repayments.

Commercial banks’ reserves increased by $ 140.5 million, up from $ 5.09 billion to $ 5.23 billion.

