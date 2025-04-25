AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Zakat disbursements across Punjab through JazzCash

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: Punjab Zakat & Ushr Department has joined hands with JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform, to facilitate the disbursement of Zakat funds through its extensive agent network.

The partnership aims to increase efficiency, transparency, and ease of access for beneficiaries of Zakat across the province.

Under this partnership, Zakat disbursements are scheduled to begin in May. Eligible recipients identified by the Zakat & Ushr Department will receive SMS notifications informing them of their entitlement. The CNIC-based cash disbursements will be conducted through JazzCash agents upon biometric verification.

Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, Advisor and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, said, “Our goal has always been to serve the people of Punjab with integrity and compassion. This collaboration with JazzCash will make Zakat disbursements more efficient and accessible, especially for those in remote areas. We are delighted to have JazzCash on board as our digital partner and look forward to working together to uplift our most deserving citizens.”

Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, said, “This partnership marks a crucial step forward in ensuring that support reaches those who need it most with dignity, speed, and security. We commend the Government of Punjab for its continued efforts to make social welfare assistance more transparent and accessible.”

The initiative will support some of society’s most vulnerable segments, including individuals requiring guzara (livelihood) assistance, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and those seeking marriage support. Guzara allowance beneficiaries and PWDs are eligible for biannual funds, while marriage assistance beneficiaries are eligible for one-time funds.

Punjab JazzCash Zakat Punjab Zakat & Ushr Department

