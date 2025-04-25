AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

RUDA, PVTC sign MoU to enhance youth empowerment

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) to enhance youth empowerment and promote vocational training.

While addressing the signing ceremony, RUDA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting it as a milestone in RUDA’s ongoing efforts to equip the youth with essential skills. “This MoU is not just collaboration, it is an opportunity to create a meaningful impact and leave a legacy that future generations will benefit from,” he added.

RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin, speaking on this occasion, highlighted RUDA’s initiatives in skill development and the establishment of technical institutions, including ongoing projects within RUDA’s jurisdiction. He underscored the potential of such collaborations to transform the socio-economic landscape.

PVTC Chairman Khalid Mahmood Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the RUDA team for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring compliance and facilitating the MoU’s execution. Both organisations are aligned in vision and committed to working collectively towards achieving mutual goals, he added.

Fatima Ali Khan, Director Special Initiatives at RUDA, said that this partnership marks a new chapter in public-sector collaboration aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for skill acquisition and economic empowerment.

