Apr 25, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-25

Turkiye: PM’s visit to boost industrial collaboration: KATI

Published 25 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi has expressed confidence that Prime Minister’s visit to Turkiye would open a new chapter in economic ties and play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade and industrial collaboration.

Welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Turkiye, he called it a positive and timely development for enhancing economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

“Turkiye is a long-standing strategic partner of Pakistan, and in the current global environment, building on such strong relations is of vital importance,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for practical steps toward achieving the $5 billion bilateral trade target, adding that last year’s record-high trade volume of $1.4 billion was an encouraging sign of progress. “We hope to see this momentum continue, particularly in key sectors like textiles, machinery, IT, and food processing,” he said.

Junaid Naqi also pointed to Turkiye’s interest in operationalizing the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul trade corridor, calling it a “potential game-changer” that could offer Pakistani exporters easier access to European and Middle Eastern markets.

“We have high expectations from the meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan,” he added. “If both leaders’ vision is effectively implemented, Pakistan can witness a remarkable boost in exports, industrial output, and foreign direct investment.”

Naqi concluded by expressing optimism about new opportunities for Pakistani industrialists in sectors like digital trade and energy, and urged that local industries must directly benefit from future partnerships with Turkiye.

KATI

