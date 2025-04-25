AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
Post-Pahalgam situation: Heads of Mission and diplomats briefed

Naveed Siddiqui Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based Heads of Mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Thursday that the foreign secretary shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting.

She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

The foreign secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

She also cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.

