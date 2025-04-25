AIRLINK 170.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

PTI assails India for suspending IWT

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday accused India of breaching the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a declaration of war and warning of its impact on Pakistan’s water economy.

Speaking at a presser along with other senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, he stressed the need for “national unity” amid what he described as one of the gravest crises facing the country.

“India has effectively declared war by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty,” he said. “They are trying to destroy our water economy, recalling their military attachés and diplomats – this is what nations do in wartime,” he said while referring to India’s recent actions taken in wake of Pahalgam incident.

However, Ayub did not elaborate over the retaliatory actions taken by Pakistan after India resorted to myriad of undiplomatic misadventures.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs water sharing between Pakistan and India. While disputes over water have surfaced in the past, Ayub’s statement comes as tensions escalate between the two nuclear arch rivals in wake of Pahalgam incident.

Ayub also expressed support for the superior judiciary, urging it to ensure implementation of its decisions. “Buildings do not provide justice – justice lies in the system,” he said, calling on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to form a larger bench to hear their case.

The opposition leader claimed that security officials at Adiala jail disregarded a court decision, saying it was treated with disdain by a “lance naik” and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). “Intelligence agencies have risen above the state,” he warned.

In a politically charged statement, Ayub reiterated his party’s support for former prime minister Imran Khan, calling him the only leader capable of uniting the nation.

“The people believe in Imran Khan,” he said. “Consultation with him is not just important – it is essential. Even those who manipulated election results will one day find themselves seeking talks with him in prison.”

Ayub maintained that neither President Asif Zardari nor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could bring the nation together, adding it is only Imran Khan who can unite the nation as people listen to him.

Meanwhile, Ayub and other opposition leaders spent the entire day at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking intervention in legal proceedings and requesting a meeting with their party’s founder, currently detained.

Omar Ayub Indus Waters Treaty IWT

