AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
FCCL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 138.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
PPL 167.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.54%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,432 Increased By 412.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 123.1 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-25

Jam, SPIMEX’s VP seek new frameworks for goods trading

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a high-level meeting with Dmitriy Chernyshev, vice president of the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) and discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade mechanisms through institutional exchange platforms and exploring new frameworks for goods trading between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering trade ties with Russia, highlighting the progress made despite global economic challenges.

He noted that the bilateral trade volume reached approximately $963 million in FY 2023–24, with Pakistan’s exports to Russia at $83 million and imports at $880 million, citing banking hurdles as the main impediments.

Chernyshev introduced SPIMEX as Russia’s leading commodity exchange, facilitating large-scale trade in refined petroleum, gas, fertilizers, and timber.

He emphasised SPIMEX’s mission to ensure transparent pricing and efficient commodity trade, and elaborated on its role in forming a club of international commodity exchanges—a cooperative initiative.

The two sides discussed activating the MoU signed between SPIMEX and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) to facilitate technical cooperation, information exchange, and digital integration of trading platforms.

Minister Khan expressed strong support for continuing knowledge sharing between the two exchanges and encouraged practical steps to operationalise commodity trade using standardised, interchangeable goods such as oil, wheat, fertilisers from Russia, and rice, cotton, fruits, and vegetables from Pakistan.

The SPIMEX delegation’s visit, spanning April 21–25, also includes engagements with key Pakistani stakeholders in trade, banking, and logistics sectors, aiming to build sustainable, long-term economic cooperation amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Commerce Minister SPIMEX VP goods trading Dmitriy Chernyshev

Comments

200 characters

Jam, SPIMEX’s VP seek new frameworks for goods trading

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories