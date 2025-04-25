AIRLINK 169.14 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
CPHL 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PAEL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
POWER 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PPL 167.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.54%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
SYM 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,428 Increased By 407.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 122.4 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Govt, Nadra preparing national health system

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), to revolutionise the national health system, is preparing a unified and comprehensive centralised medical record number which will be completed within three years.

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations which was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chisti, said that the Health Ministry is now moving toward formal agreement after a series of detailed meetings with NADRA.

The committee reviewed key legislative proposals concerning healthcare policy, medical regulation, and mental health reform. After a detailed discussion, it unanimously passed the bill titled, “The National Institute of Health Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Senator Mandviwalla underscored Pakistan’s lack of centralised data on cancer prevalence and types, emphasising that despite previous assurances from the federal government, no concrete action had been taken. He stated that the bill aims to catalyse the creation of a national cancer registry.

NHSR&C Minister Mustafa Kamal informed the committee that the bill has been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal review and affirmed the government’s support for its objectives. He also outlined a broader initiative to develop a centralised national health data system by integrating medical records with national identity cards.

The committee took up the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri. She highlighted the urgent need to address gaps in postnatal mental health care, citing a tragic case in Nawabshah, in which, a mother fatally harmed her children. She emphasised that such cases often go undiagnosed due to the absence of clear practitioner guidelines. Minister Kamal acknowledged the concern and agreed on the necessity of establishing protocols to guide mental health professionals. The committee, unanimously, approved the bill.

“The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Amendment Bill, 2025”, introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz, was also discussed. Senator Aziz raised his concerns over the lack of progress since the bill’s introduction in January and highlighted the inconsistent pricing of diagnostic tests across laboratories. He stressed the need for administrative regulation to standardise healthcare costs and end the widespread practice of price shopping. The chairman committee, while acknowledging senator’s concern, also supported the call to regulate the pricing of second-tier medical equipment. The minister suggested one month time period to implement an effective strategy to address the issue and the committee decided to defer the bill for further review.

The committee also reviewed “the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2025”, introduced by Senator Kamran Murtaza. After a brief discussion, the committee recommended that the bill be referred to the House with a proposal to forward it to the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal vetting.

Moreover, Former Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi also raised concerns about the reduction in medical seats for FATA students from 333 originally allocated to 194. He urged the ministry to issue a letter and also requested that minor delays in student attendance be exempted from merit calculations. The minister responded that the issue is receiving serious attention and that plans are underway to restore the original seat allocation. He reassured the committee that 333 seats have already been earmarked for the upcoming academic year and that implementation is in progress.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti commended the ministry for its efforts toward improving health services. He recommended that the concerns raised by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri regarding new examination regulations for PMDC students be discussed in detail at the committee’s next meeting.

Among those in attendance were senators, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Saleem Mandviwalla, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Mohsin Aziz, former deputy chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Minister for NHSR&C Mustafa Kamal, Secretary Ministry of NHSR&C, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nadra Federal Government national health system

Comments

200 characters

Govt, Nadra preparing national health system

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories