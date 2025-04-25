Ahsan for development of Gwadar as mining port

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed fast-tracking of the ML-4 railway project and called for the development of Gwadar as a dedicated mining port, with appropriate ore-handling infrastructure to support the mining sector in Balochistan.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a high-level review meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on the Operationalisation of Gwadar Port.

The meeting focused on reviewing progress and finalising a coordinated action plan for the effective operationalisation of the port. The session was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar, and senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Maritime Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and relevant provincial departments.

The minister emphasised the need for continuity in project leadership and instructed the provincial government to appoint full-time and competent project directors to avoid administrative delays.

Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar briefed the forum on the implementation status of previous decisions, followed by updates from the concerned ministries.

The minister stressed the importance of integrating local communities—particularly the fishing sector—into the economic framework being developed around Gwadar. He emphasised that development efforts must not marginalise the local population and that their livelihoods should be secured alongside foreign investments.

He called for linking the fisheries sector and the broader Blue Economy with national programmes such as the Uraan Pakistan Export Enhancement Strategy. He directed that a comprehensive business plan for Gwadar be developed by engaging qualified consultants with relevant sectoral expertise.

Highlighting Gwadar’s proximity to Muscat—just 12 hours by sea, he reiterated the strategic value of establishing a Pakistan-GCC trade corridor via the Gwadar-Muscat maritime route. He underscored the need for an integrated approach involving road, rail, and port connectivity to support trade and economic integration with the region.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the early completion of key infrastructure projects, particularly the N-85 and Coastal Highway, to support logistics and improve accessibility to the port. He said that before organising investment forums or inviting foreign delegations, it is essential to ensure functional infrastructure and a secure environment. He also reviewed the progress on the Safe City Project in Gwadar and directed the Ministry of Interior and the Government of Balochistan to ensure timely implementation.

Regarding urban planning, the minister reviewed the existing Gwadar Urban Development Plan and directed the relevant authorities to prepare and submit a revised PC-1 to CDWP. He also asked the additional chief secretary of Balochistan to share provincial development plans with the federal government so they could be aligned with the broader objectives of the Uraan Pakistan framework.

Addressing delays in land allocation, the minister noted that the 40-year development agreement for the port should not be activated until land is formally transferred. He expressed concern that this process has been pending for over a decade and asked for urgent resolution in the national interest.

To facilitate foreign investment, the minister proposed establishing a secure residential area for international staff and visitors, taking inspiration from models such as Sharm El Sheikh and Dammam. He encouraged the development of tourism infrastructure in Gwadar, including coastal resorts, and invited international hospitality brands to invest in the region. He called for a comparative study of Gwadar’s facilities with other regional ports such as Sohar and Jebel Ali to guide policy decisions and improve competitiveness.

From 2025 to 2027, the government will prioritise activities such as engagement with Afghan transit traders to strengthen trade with Central Asian Republics, feasibility studies for roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminals, and consultations with major global shipping lines like COSCO, CMA, and CGM. Infrastructure improvements through the M-8 Motorway, Eastbay Expressway, and ML-4 are also included in the strategic roadmap.

The minister underlined that inclusive development must remain central to all initiatives, and that the local fishing community should continue to be engaged through formal platforms. He appreciated ongoing efforts to align provincial aquaculture strategies from Sindh and Balochistan with national objectives and capacity-building in maritime sectors, as part of Uraan Pakistan.

