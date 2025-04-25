AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
LCI earns Rs8,910m PAT in nine months

Press Release Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) announced its financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net turnover for the nine months under review at Rs 92,049 million is higher by 1 percent compared to the same period last year (SPLY). The consolidated Operating Result at Rs 13,695 million is higher by 8 percent compared to the SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months at Rs 8,910 million is 12 percent higher than the SPLY, whereas Earnings Per Share (EPS) attributed to the owners of the holding company at Rs 96.47 is 12 percent higher than the SPLY owing mainly to improved operating performance and lower finance costs.

On a standalone basis, PAT and EPS for the nine months under review at rs 8,805 million and Rs 95.34, respectively, are 11 percent higher than the SPLY.

Following the announcement of the results, LCI’s Chief Executive, Asif Jooma said, “LCI’s diversified portfolio and long-term vision have enabled us to navigate challenges effectively. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering value for all our stakeholders.”

