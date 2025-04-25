AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-25

India’s civil aviation industry finds itself in precarious position

Muhammad Ali Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed airspace restrictions on all Indian-registered aircraft, effectively asserting its position in response to India’s hasty and unsubstantiated accusations following the Pahalgam incident.

According to an official notam issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Pakistan’s airspace will now be completely off-limits to any aircraft registered in India for at least one month, a decisive move that places India’s aviation industry in a precarious position.

This strategic response comes after India hastily blamed Pakistan without evidence and implemented a series of desperate measures following the tragic attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In response to India’s actions - border closures, diplomatic expulsions, and suspension of a landmark water-sharing treaty- Pakistan’s calculated airspace restriction strikes at a critical aviation sector.

Aviation analysts have predicted severe consequences for India’s aviation industry.

“Indian carriers now face the prospect of lengthy detours for westbound international flights, drastically increasing their operational costs and fuel consumption.”

Industry experts expected that these companies would have no choice but to transfer these mounting expenses to passengers, further weakening India’s competitive position in regional air travel.

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has closed its airspace. Following India’s failed air strike adventure at Balakot in 2019, similar restrictions imposed by Pakistan cost the Indian aviation industry over 600 million Indian rupees.

That incident also exposed significant weaknesses in the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) when the Pakistan Air Force decisively responded by shooting down Indian MiG-21 Bison aircraft and capturing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, causing international embarrassment for the IAF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India’s civil aviation industry

Comments

200 characters

India’s civil aviation industry finds itself in precarious position

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories