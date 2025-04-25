India’s civil aviation industry finds itself in precarious position

KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed airspace restrictions on all Indian-registered aircraft, effectively asserting its position in response to India’s hasty and unsubstantiated accusations following the Pahalgam incident.

According to an official notam issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Pakistan’s airspace will now be completely off-limits to any aircraft registered in India for at least one month, a decisive move that places India’s aviation industry in a precarious position.

This strategic response comes after India hastily blamed Pakistan without evidence and implemented a series of desperate measures following the tragic attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In response to India’s actions - border closures, diplomatic expulsions, and suspension of a landmark water-sharing treaty- Pakistan’s calculated airspace restriction strikes at a critical aviation sector.

Aviation analysts have predicted severe consequences for India’s aviation industry.

“Indian carriers now face the prospect of lengthy detours for westbound international flights, drastically increasing their operational costs and fuel consumption.”

Industry experts expected that these companies would have no choice but to transfer these mounting expenses to passengers, further weakening India’s competitive position in regional air travel.

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has closed its airspace. Following India’s failed air strike adventure at Balakot in 2019, similar restrictions imposed by Pakistan cost the Indian aviation industry over 600 million Indian rupees.

That incident also exposed significant weaknesses in the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) when the Pakistan Air Force decisively responded by shooting down Indian MiG-21 Bison aircraft and capturing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, causing international embarrassment for the IAF.

